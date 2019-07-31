Panhandle Humane Society is at capacity for surrendered pets

SCOTTSBLUFF — This summer has seen a rise in the animal population at the Panhandle Humane Society. They have been pushing back surrender appointments until at least September due to lack of space.

“We have a new process for adoptions,” said Takiya San Miguel, senior kennel technician. “We set them up for an appointment and see if we have the space to accept their pet. If we don’t, we call them and reschedule that appointment.”

Panhandle Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that was first started in the 1970s. According to its website, the humane society's “goal is accomplished by educating the public and pet owners in the humane treatment of animals, increasing pet adoptions, and maintaining an animal shelter which is dedicated to providing humane treatment and care of all animals.”

Although there have been 32 cats and 29 dogs adopted in the month of July, there are still over 80 animals in the care of the shelter, including 27 dogs. They are currently at capacity.

Some of the dogs are brought in by law enforcement or by the public as strays, and the shelter holds them for three days to allow the owner to pick them up before they legally become property of the Panhandle Humane Society.

Others are surrenders by families that can no longer take care of their pets because they are moving, or can no longer take care of their pet.

Every single animal that is brought in receives vaccinations within the first 24 hours in order to prevent diseases from spreading among all of the animals there. Workers also check for microchips or tags in order to see if they can contact the owner.

“It’s my job to make sure that all of the dogs that are brought in are stable enough to go into adoptions — they do go to the vet, and they get checked before going on the adoption floor,” said San Miguel.

Adoptions are welcome, and families can come in and have a consultation meeting, which usually lasts around 15-20 minutes. They can then bring a pet home that day.

The community can help with the shelter in many different ways.

“Make sure you get your animals fixed and keep them on your property,” said Lauren Brock, another senior kennel technician.

People are encouraged to donate time and anything from food to toys to monetary gifts — it all helps the shelter in some way.