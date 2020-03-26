What started out as a spring break trip for Robin (Pierce) and Trevor Klepper has turned into an extended stay in Peru.

The Scottsbluff/Gering natives, who now live in Austin, Texas, arrived in Cusco, Peru, for a spring break trip March 14. As they were preparing their backpacks to go hiking the next day, the Peruvian president announced that all borders would be closed within 24 hours due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Kleppers had done their work, planning the trip for six months and monitoring websites for the risk level before they left. On their departure, there were only five COVID-19 cases in the country of 37 million people, making the risk of robbery or theft much higher than any health risk. Within minutes of the President’s announcement, Robin said the flights were all booked, and they knew they were in for a much longer adventure.

The Kleppers had to change hotels and were able to find one. In that hotel currently are 24 “guests” - 13 Canadians, a couple from Honolulu, one individual from London, a couple from Washington and, oddly enough, six people from Austin. More than 2,000 Americans are still in Peru.

“It has been a very frustrating and emotional roller coaster,” Robin said. “When the Peruvian president announced on (March 14) that all borders would be permanently shut down on (March 15), we were in shock.” Robin said the president has indicated that there may be a tighter, longer lockdown on the country. Trevor has been in contact with US. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Rep. John Carter."

Flights do not go directly out of Cusco, so they will have to get to Lima first. Private pilots have reportedly been offering flights out of Peru, but Trevor said the U.S. has recommended that citizens only take government-sponsored flights in the interest of safety.

Trevor said they are not overly concerned about the conditions or availability of supplies and food at their hotel, instead just concerned about when they will be able to get home.

“I always tell people that the people here in the hotel have been amazing,” he said. “They’re like us, worried about their own families, and we’re all wondering when we’re going to be able to get home. But the people here have been nothing but wonderful and nice to us.”

Robin said the manager of the hotel has brought in games for the people to play and set up a table where guests have set up a makeshift book exchange, offering whatever reading material they may have brought on their respective trips.

Access to the outside of the hotel is limited, and anyone outside after 8 p.m. will be arrested, so the Kleppers haven’t left the hotel since March 16. Robin is a diabetic, but has received assistance in acquiring medications that she needs.

“We are much more fortunate than a lot of people,” Trevor said. “There are people maybe staying at an air b-and-b who may not have access to medical supplies and things they need. I really can’t tell you how blessed we are. Who know where we might be in two or three weeks.”

Robin is a fifth-grade science teacher, and will be teaching her students online beginning Thursday. Trevor has been able to stay on top of his business through phone calls and e-mails, but it hasn’t been easy.

Many people have asked the Kleppers why they went to Peru with the state of what was then a budding coronavirus risk. Robin said again, they had done their due diligence, checking websites that detail risk levels and Peru was shown to be a Level 2 rick, but only because terrorist and theft risks.

“We checked,” she said, “every single day for a month.”

The waiting game continues.