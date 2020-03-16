Panhandle officials continue to respond to coronavirus concerns, though no positive cases, as of yet

To date, there have been no positive tests for the coronavirus in the Panhandle.

Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health District, and other health officials outlined the COVID-19 picture in the Panhandle during a teleconference with the media.

Over the weekend, six people were tested for COVID-19, but all tests had come back negative, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said. Throughout the state and the nation, she said, “everything is rapidly changing,” but so far, there have been no positive results in western Nebraska. Twenty cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Nebraska as of Monday. So far, nearly all cases have been in the Omaha metro area. Only one case of community spread has been confirmed, and that, too, was in the Omaha area.

Schnell explained that only probable cases are tested. The state lab has guidelines for testing, with persons who have had direct contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, having traveled to an area with positive cases and suffering symptoms, or suffering pneumonia or other respiratory illness and all other possible causes having been ruled at as being prioritized for testing. The aim is to prioritize resources for those with probable exposure to coronavirus. The test is done by a nasal swab and results are usually received within 24 hours.

Risk assessments done by health districts throughout the state prompted the closures of schools throughout the Panhandle. Engel explained that initially, PPHD officials and other districts had asked people traveling from outside the state — especially Washington, California and New York — to contact health districts and to self-monitor or self-quarantine as an alternative to closing schools. However, as coronavirus cases continued to be reported throughout the country, she said, it became a bigger concern.

“We all had been concerned that as families had been traveling for spring break and would be co-mingling when they returned, the risk would be too large,” Engel said.

The decision to close Panhandle schools served by the ESU 13 service area was made Sunday night and circulated via the schools. Media were notified formally of the announcement late Sunday.

To date, the plan is for students to be out through the next two weeks. However, Engel said, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt recommended that Nebraska schools lay plans for alternative operation — without students — by the end of the week. In eastern Nebraska, Omaha Public Schools and the Millard, Papillion-La Vista and Bellevue school districts on Monday announced those schools would be closed indefinitely in response to the spread of the coronavirus and Westside district officials announced closures through April 12. Engel said its probable that schools will be closed to students for six to eight weeks.

Per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, when schools close, childcare centers are also advised to close as well.

“We are acutely aware of what that means for our communities and the disruptions that it causes,” Engel said. “I know that families are just in chaos today, with children not in school and some not having a childcare provider.”

Colleges throughout the state have announced moves to online courses and extended spring breaks.

Social distancing has become the phrase of the day, with closures at schools, businesses and restaurants becoming the norm. On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced gatherings in the state should be limited to groups of 10 or less to slow the spread of coronavirus. The recommendation is in line with those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Engel said. During the time that schools are not in session, she said, they should not be congregating somewhere else, like hanging out at the local fast food joint or spending time together. The main focus is to keep people apart during the critical time of the next few weeks.

“This is a new virus,” she said. “We do not have a vaccine. None of us have any immunity to it, it appears, so our best defense is social distancing.”

The idea is to “flatten the curve” or the spike of cases to prevent overburdening local, state or national health care systems. Social gatherings from funerals, to churches to celebrations, of more than 10 people should be canceled or postponed.

The keys are to “keep at least six feet between you and the next person and limit the size of groups.”

As families and individuals struggle with school closures and even business closures, Engel said that she urges businesses to be “generous with staff,” by allowing them to stay home, providing paid time off or take advantage of illness banks “to make it as unchallenging for families as possible.”

Efforts continue to put into place resources for individuals and families, with Ricketts outlining that the Department of Labor would make several changes to unemployment insurance, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services may waive some requirements for its programs.

State and federal officials have already made emergency declarations, Engel said, and county boards throughout the Panhandle are expected to follow suit. As of Monday, Scotts Bluff County had adopted its own resolution and Banner County was expected to adopt a resolution Tuesday.