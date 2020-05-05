Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Panhandle Public Health District on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 58.

The first new case is a woman in her 40s from Scotts Bluff County.Two additional cases reported involve males in their 20s from Morrill County. They have both identified as close contacts of previously diagnosed persons. Contact investigations have been completed for the Morrill County cases and remains underway for the Scotts Bluff County cases. A total of 1,063 tests have been carried out in the Panhandle since March 2.

As of Monday, 37 COVID-19 patients in the district had recovered. There were no new recoveries reported on Tuesday, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said during the afternoon’s PPHD briefing.

Schnell said she wanted to remind residents to visit the testnebraska.com website and take the assessment. If the resident shows symptoms and receives a notice that they should be tested, Schnell said they do not need to wait until there is a local testing event, even if the symptoms are mild.

“We don’t want you to wait,” she said. “Any physician can offer testing now.”

Statewide, there have been a total of 6,438 positive cases.

During the briefing, officials were questioned about an upcoming multi-school prom set for the beginning of June. The event would gather students from 16 area schools at the Weborg 21 Centre on June 6.

PPHD director Kim Engel said organizers have been in close contact with public health officials and have stated that the event will not move forward if there is a risk of it being unsafe.

If it does take place, the event will need to follow whatever the current social distancing and health guidelines are in place. The current directed health measure ends on May 31.

“None of us know for sure what June will bring,” said Engel.

During the call, Engel also reminded listeners that while the Panhandle was in its second day of relaxed health measures, residents still can’t go back to “normal.”

“Remember, just because they’re relaxed doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods,” she said. “We still need to do our part.”