Panhandle Public Health District has issued new screening guidelines for residents who have traveled outside the Panhandle.

If a person has traveled to an area experiencing community transmission or community spread, they need to call PPHD at 308-262-5764 prior to returning home. Upon returning, a 14-day self-quarantine may be necessary, but additional information will be provided during the call.

As of Friday morning, states experiencing community spread were Washington, California and New York. The Centers for Disease Control have compiled information about the virus and known cases at cdc.org/covid19.

Nebraska’s 11th presumptive positive case was reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, March 12. The agency stated it is a Cass County man, who had been on a connecting flight with the person who was Nebraska’s first confirmed case.

By Friday, March 13, two more cases had been confirmed in Douglas County, in eastern Nebraska.

Event cancellations and school closures have occurred throughout the state, including in western Nebraska. According to PPHD, the postponements, cancellations and closures are meant to prevent spread and avoid overwhelming hospitals and clinics.

Wyoming also announced it’s first confirmed case on Thursday, leading Torrington Mayor Randy Adams to issue a statement early Friday morning.

“As you’ve likely heard, there is one confirmed case of the Corona Virus in Wyoming,” said Adams, adding the person is from Sheridan. “The chance of an outbreak in our community remains relatively low. But, you should continue to take the proper precautions to keep yourself, your co-workers and your family as protected as possible.”

PPHD states the risk of contracting the respiratory virus are low in the Panhandle as well. Like Adams, a statement issued by the District encourages taking protective measures such has hand washing, social distancing and frequent cleaning and disinfecting.

The CDC does not recommend that the general public use face masks.

Anyone who develops a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, and who have been in close contact with someone known to have Covid-19, should contact PPHD. They will provide screening, and if medical attention is necessary, they will make arrangements for testing.