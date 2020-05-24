Panhandle Public Health District officials have released that nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the Panhandle to 100 cases since March 2.
Persons who tested positive were identified: Box Butte County, man in his 20s, Close contact of a previously positive case; Scotts Bluff County, man in his 70s, community spread; Scotts Bluff County, man in his 60s, community spread; Scotts Bluff County, man in his 50s, close contact of a previously positive case; Scotts Bluff County, woman in her 40s, close contact of a previously positive case; Scotts Bluff County, woman in her 50s, close contact of a previously positive case; Scotts Bluff County, woman in her 30s, close contact of a previously positive case; Scotts Bluff County, woman in her 50s, community spread; Scotts Bluff County, woman in her 40’s, community spread.
The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.
There are a total of 34 active cases in the Panhandle. Twenty-seven of those cases are in Scotts Bluff County.
