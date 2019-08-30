Panhandle sales tax revenue trends up in June

SCOTTSBLUFF — June’s sales tax numbers are in and the majority of the communities in the Panhandle saw a year-over-year increase in revenues.

In Sidney, there was a drop of less than 1% on the revenues for June, but year-to-date the city has had an increase of approximately $300,000, according to Finance Director David Scott. May saw a jump in sales tax revenues of $67,169.69 (25.6%). Scott said the current fiscal year revenues are returning to around where they were in 2016 after being down in 2017 and 2018, due in part to economic events, including the sale and closure of Cabela’s operations.

“In those years (2017 and 2018), we had people leaving who had been at Cabela’s, and people just weren’t spending money,” Scott said. “We have had some new jobs come in — granted, they don’t pay as well as Cabela’s — but I really think people are just more confident now. It’s really showed us that it’s not a matter of how much people make, it’s a matter of how confident they are in the economy where they are.”

Kimball increased its sales tax revenues by $10,140.21 or 23% in June, $1,901.67 (4.8%) in May, $21,625.31 (62.33%) in April, $29,406.53 (69.81%) in March and $1,732.83 (5.04%) in February. City Administrator Dan Dean said while he and his staff have been happy to see the increased revenues, they haven’t been able to identify where it’s coming from.

“We’re perplexed by it, to be honest,” Dean said. “We’re happy to see it, though. We had Shopko close in the spring, so we really had anticipated a decline. When the numbers get reported to us, we don’t see the vendors, so we really can’t see where it’s coming from.”

Scottsbluff saw an increase of 2.88% for June 2019 over June 2018, amounting to $15,070 additional revenue. However, year-to-date, Scottsbluff is still down 1.54% compared to a year ago at this time, or $91,754.

“With the recent storms, we will see an uptick in sales tax because people are doing home improvements or buying new vehicles,” Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said. “But we do not see that as reflective of the entire economy. We still have trade wars going on, the ag economy is struggling so to speak. We will see an uptick in sales tax though in the near future, but long-term we still need to figure out a sustainable path for that general fund.”

A sample of June numbers in other communities included increases of $7,961 (6.07%) in Gering, $2,731.30 (18.6%) in Mitchell, $387.58 (4.21%) in Bayard, $1,741.97 (7.33%) in Bridgeport, $1,114.92 (4.6%) in Oshkosh and $1,059.59 (0.6%) in Alliance. Morrill was down $2,384.56 or 7.33%.

As administrators plan their budgets, sales tax revenue forecasts have to be factored in as accurately as possible. For Dean, that means not assuming that the increases would continue to roll in.

“We always budget conservatively,” Dean said. “We’ll continue to do that.”

As annual numbers trend down for Scottsbluff, Johnson said the city’s budget will continue to reflect that.

“For this upcoming year’s budget, we did budget a decrease off of this year,” Johnson said. “We’ve been budgeting negative sales tax revenue numbers for some time now.”

There may be some relief for cities on the horizon.

“Working with the League of Nebraska Municipalities, they firmly think that we’re going to see an increase off of those sales tax remittances from online retailers,” Johnson said. “Some municipalities are already seeing that on the eastern end of the state. Some of these first-class cities are citing upwards of a 10% increase in their sales tax, so we’re hoping that we see the same results that they are starting to see.”