The second session of the current 106th Nebraska Legislature has been postponed until further notice. However, state senators have been notified they might be called back for the limited purpose of passing emergency legislation.

“We have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members of the body,” Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer said in a statement issued on Monday.

The Legislature had been in recess and senators were scheduled to return on March 17 when the postponement was issued. Senators will return when the speaker calls them back into session.

“We’ll probably be coming back next Monday to address budgetary concerns,” District 48 State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said. “We may allocate some funding to the governor so he can manage his way through this pandemic. Once he declared a statewide emergency, he can probably move funds around in the area of public health and other areas as well.”

Stinner said the administration has already assembled a comprehensive emergency plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature’s focal point will be to assure Ricketts has sufficient funding to implement that emergency plan.

The Legislature has less than 20 days left in this year’s short session, so the postponement may set the senators back on completing essential business.

“Hopefully we can wrap up by June 30 because there are some deficits in funding in the current year that need to happen within the budget so agencies can meet payroll,” Stinner said. “We’ll probably need to readjust the revenue numbers and see where we’re at.”

District 47 State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he was getting ready to return to Lincoln on Monday when news arrived the session was being postponed. He agreed that state senators may need to reconvene soon to handle some emergency items.

“I would think we’ll have to make a decision on whether we’ll have 20 days after we pass the budget, which is the most important item we have to do,” Erdman said. “What we can accomplish will depend on the Speaker to determine how long we go after that.”

When the session was postponed, the budget bill had passed general file, the first round of debate before full Legislature. Currently it’s on select file, the second round of debate. After passage, the bill would then go to Enrollment and Review to be checked and reprinted for final reading and passage.

The Legislature was originally scheduled to adjourn on April 23. But with an emergency declaration from the governor and information on the pandemic changing on a daily basis, adjournment is still TBA — to be announced.

“This is a health crisis, so we all have to be attentive to public health recommendations,” Stinner said. “It’s up to us individually to behave ourselves during this time. That will dictate the length and depth of what we’re dealing with.”

