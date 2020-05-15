A Panhandle state trooper killed in the line of duty in June 2019 has been recognized this week with his name added to local, state and national memorials.

National Police Week concluded Friday with National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day in which law enforcement agencies across the country pay tribute to officers who have fallen in the line of duty. This week has also marked the official addition of Trooper Jerry Smith’s name to both the Nebraska and National Law Enforcement Memorials.

“This is a tough week for our entire NSP family, but it’s been made especially difficult because remembrance ceremonies have been canceled due to COVID-19 circumstances,” Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a press release. “While we can’t gather together today to remember Jerry, we are united in appreciation for his life of service. We ask all Nebraskans to keep his family in your thoughts today.”

On Friday, on National Peace Officers Memorial Day, Smith’s name was to be officially enshrined on the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial during a ceremony in Grand Island. Smith’s family, several colleagues and NSP Honor Guard members were also supposed to attend the national remembrance ceremonies on Wednesday, as Smith’s name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Engravings on both memorials are complete and the name Jerry L. Smith Jr. is now memorialized forever in both locations. Smith is the 12th Nebraska State Patrol Trooper to be honored on both memorials.

Nebraska State Patrol Troop E has also recognized Smith at the local office by engraving his name on a stone there. Troop E circulated a photo on social media this week showing a small remembrance at the office.

Smith was killed in the line of duty on June 20, 2019, when his cruiser was struck nearly head-on by another vehicle while he was patrolling on Highway 26 near Bridgeport. He is survived by his wife, three adult children, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

