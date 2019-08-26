SCOTTSBLUFF — Ryan and Trevor Massey of Papa Moon Vineyards and Winery, were presented with the Young Entrepreneur Award by Nebraska Third District U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith Monday.

Smith said he received numerous nominations from across the Third District for the inaugural year of the award.

“Each nomination was a great example of young and rising leaders working to strengthen their community with their entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

Papa Moon Vineyards, originally a feedlot located northeast of Scottsbluff, started in 2007 as a grape growing hobby for the Massey family. The patriarch of the family, Jim Massey, was given the moniker Papa Moon by his youngest grandson, who enjoyed looking at the moon through his grandfather’s telescope.

The first grape plantings were eaten by birds and deer. Then one year, the family decided to pick the crop. Using some glass jars and a wooden crusher, they produced their first wine in their kitchen.

Since then, the family’s passion for cultivating grapes evolved into a family commitment for wine production.

“We’re pretty limited as to wine varieties, but we have about five of them,” Ryan said. “We have about 12 acres of grapes and can produce about 2,000 gallons of wine at any given time.”

The entire operation takes place at the Papa Moon site, from growing the grapes, crushing them into juice, fermenting the wine, even the bottling and labeling.

Trevor is a hydrologist with the State of Nebraska. To assist the company with operations, he’s written a custom computer app from the digits up to keep detailed weather information over the past several years of growing seasons.

In 2018, the Masseys opened their tasting room to share their love of viticulture and winemaking. Through numerous special events at the winery, the season’s production is usually depleted by the end of summer.

Ryan said next season they plan to expand their production, so some of their wines should be available at local retailers next year.

This winter they’re producing hard cider from Nebraska apples, which will be distributed in stores.

In the near future, they plan to roll out some non-alcoholic offerings like grape juice and carbonated apple cider.

The Masseys are planning their annual Harvest Party for Monday, Sept. 2. The public is invited to the winery at 230975 County Road for free lunch, games, and for those interested, an opportunity to stomp some grapes.

Over the years, Papa Moon Winery has picked up several regional awards, which Ryan said is a tribute to hard work.

“We’ve been plugging away at this for over a decade,” he said. “It’s always good to be recognized for our work in starting something from nothing. The work is now paying off but we still have a long way to go. We’ll keep planting more grapes and getting more equipment and trying to increase our capacity every year.”