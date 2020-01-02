Paper carrier Bryon Wilson stepping away after 18 years

Bryon Wilson takes a certain joy in sitting back and reading the newspaper — the actual printed edition newspaper.

As many have turned to their computers or smartphones to read the articles, Wilson remains committed to paper and ink. Perhaps that’s part of the reason he was a paper carrier for the Star-Herald for 18 years before delivering his last edition Sunday.

To the customers on Wilson’s routes, he says he is thankful for their kindness and the friendships he was able to build with subscribers.

“I always tried to handle the newspaper routes not as a side job, but as my own business,” Wilson said. “It was my newspaper business, and the Star-Herald provided the product. That way, I had more of a close connection to people as far as what’s going on with the routes.”

Wilson is the third generation of his family to work for the Star-Herald, joining maternal grandfather Ellis Einsel and father Larry Wilson. When Bryon and his brother, Craig Wilson were in high school, they split a country paper route with Frank and Sharon Wooden. Frank Wooden was a long-time employee in the press room, in addition to delivering papers.

When Wilson started delivering routes again 18 years ago, it was in an effort to help make money to be able to put his kids, Holly and Cody, through college. Wilson was there to help with their routes and continued them with his oldest son Fernando.

“We had systematically and religiously saved nothing for our kids to go to college on,” he said. “So, when our kids got of age, I said. ‘We’ve got to start saving some college money, otherwise you’re either going to get saddled with a lot of student loans or you’re not going to be able to go to college.’ That was our original intent, saving some money for them. I always got up and did the routes with the kids.”

College admissions officials told the Wilsons that having a paper route on a resume as an applicant carries a lot of weight for the review committee. A potential student with a paper route shows discipline, reliability and that they are task oriented.

At a young age, Wilson started reading the Star-Herald, and that fashioned his love for the product.

“I can pretty much say that me learning how to read was from reading the Star-Herald,” he said. “I never really liked to read books or things like that, but I liked reading the paper. I liked reading the articles. I liked reading articles about people that I knew. That interested me enough to where I would read. By the time I was probably in middle school, most of the things that I had read were either in magazines or in the newspaper. Most kids, their ability to read well is based upon the fact that they were interested in something that they wanted to read — something caught their interest.”

That interest has carried on through Wilson’s adult life.

“I’m very connected to this community, and when I open up the paper, I like reading articles about the people that I know and that I’ve grown up with and I admire in the community. That’s why I like getting the Star-Herald,” Wilson said. “There’s a psychological and emotional aspect of physically picking up the newspaper and thumbing through its pages and being able to turn the pages back to articles that maybe I want to re-read or missed as opposed to turning on a computer and reading it that way.”

