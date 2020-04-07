Parking lot birthday party held for Lacie Gies

The Gies family enjoys getting together, especially for important birthdays; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic Lacie Gies’ 40 birthday celebration was doubtful.

Things weren’t looking good for a celebration until mom, Sue Geis, saw a video on social media showing how friends in an apartment complex held a different kind of birthday party. People came out onto their balconies and on the ground to sing to the birthday boy.

The video gave Sue a thought, “that might work.”

She contacted family members and on Monday, family members began arriving in the parking lot of Christ the King Church in Gering. They parked their vehicles in a circle, took out signs and balloons. While practicing social distancing, they waited for arrival of the birthday girl.

“This is a neat idea,” Lacie’s aunt, Deb Cochran said, waiting for Lacie to arrive.

While Cochran waited she spoke with Lacie’s aunt and uncle in Illinois, who attended the birthday party through FaceTime.

At about 6 p.m. Sue and Lacie, out on a walk together headed down the sidewalk next to the church’s parking lot.

Horns began hooking.

It caught Lacie’s attention, but she thought it had something to do with the church.

As mom and daughter walked in the parking lot, family members began singing, “Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday to Lacie, happy birthday to you.”

It was her 40th birthday, mom said.

We had to do something.

The celebration technically broke the 10 people recommendation, but family members wanted to celebrate with Lacie.

“I was very surprised,” Lacie said. “I didn’t expect this at all.”

Lacie, keeping her distance, walked around those around the circle giving “air hugs.”

“It’s (the birthday party) pretty cool with everything going on right now,” Lacie said.

And to those who attended, including her family members who came through FaceTime from Illinois and Omaha, “thank you very much.”