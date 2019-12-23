Parrish Abel, who served for decades as a Gering firefighter, will fill Gering Council vacancy

It took two votes, but members of the Gering City Council have chosen Parrish Abel to be their new member representing Ward IV.

Abel replaces Phillip Holliday, who resigned in November after moving out of the district.

“These are tough decisions for any community,” Mayor Tony Kaufman said as they opened a special session on Monday at noon. “We’ve been very fortunate to have multiple qualified candidates step forward to serve the community in this capacity.”

Three Ward IV residents submitted letters of interest to the city. After an interview session, the candidates were then forwarded to council members for their consideration.

At Monday’s meeting, Kaufman made recommendations for both Abel and a second candidate, Craig Erdman, for a potential vote.

With the Ward IV seat vacant and council member Julie Morrison absent, council members split the vote 3-3 on Erdman as the first recommendation.

The next motion was to approve Abel for the seat, with council voting 5-1 in favor.

Abel, a lifelong Gering resident, recently retired from 27 years of service with the Gering Volunteer Fire Department. He still works with the Scottsbluff Fire Department, where he’s been on the job for the past 18 years.

For the past seven years, he’s served on the board of the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association. He also served a year as president of the 8.000 member association.

Abel’s only time away from the community was four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

During an interview process last week, Abel said he’d like to help bring some of the hometown feeling back to Gering.

“We always had businesses in our downtown storefronts while I was growing up,” he said. “Some were mom-and-pop stores and some were retail, but every business was open. I’d like to see more business come back to Gering.”

Abel said bringing business back is a two-fold process. The city and its council needs to make it easier for businesses to grow in the community. But community support is also necessary to keep those businesses open and thriving.

Abel said Gering is a great place to live. “I feel we have a town to be proud of,” he said. “Gering provides great services to its residents. We have everything we need here; it just needs some polish.”

jpurvis@starherald.com