Another trip around the sun, and it is time for another year of Fourth of July celebrations.
Events have been planned throughout the entire Panhandle and eastern Wyoming to commemorate Independence Day, with activities for all ages.
Here in the valley, events will kick off July 1.
The First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff has invited the community to a block party picnic at 5 p.m. on July 1. There will be main courses, sides and desserts. Additionally, there will be plenty of games to play, and Don Osborn will perform. Following the meal, those at the block party get to watch a fireworks show at dusk. Food will be served until 7 p.m. For more information, call 308-635-2069.
Over in Minatare, there will be a fireworks show from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on July 1 at the future location of the Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department Station #1, one block south of the water tower on Main Street in Minatare. Hot dog plates, chili dog plates and walking tacos will all be available for purchase. Those who attend the fireworks show will also get the chance to meet the local firefighters. Donations are welcome.
The Allred Fireworks show will begin at dusk on July 3 at Memorial Stadium in Gering. The Gering Music Boosters dinner will start at 6:30 p.m., with music and performances.
The LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department will be having its annual Fireworks and Ice Cream Social on July 3. The Ice Cream Social begins at 6 p.m., with cake, ice cream and beverages available. Fireworks begin at dark. Free will donation — all proceeds used to fund next year’s fireworks.
Bring the whole family to Bridgeport for the Camp Clarke Stampede Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. on July 3 and 4 at the Morrill County Fairgrounds, south of Bridgeport on Highway 88. Tickets for adults are $10, kids between the ages of 5 and 12 are $5 and kids under 5 get in for free. Following the rodeo on July 3, Judd Hoos will play in the arena, and all ages are welcome. The beer garden and band are both provided by Steel Grill — Bar 64. The fireworks following bull riding on both nights are by Fireworks Unlimited. All events and fireworks are on both nights. The fireworks are displayed by the Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department.
Up in Crawford and at Fort Robinson, the annual Fourth of July festivities are also starting July 1.
July 1 through July 4 is the Fourth of July Celebration at the High Plains Homestead.
Those dates are also the dates of the 45th annual Western and Wildlife Art Show in the Fort Robinson veterinary building. This week is one of the few times the stalls are open during the year.
There will be a meet-and-greet artist’s reception from 5-7 p.m. in the artists’ booths after the auction.
The children’s wall of art will be on display July 2 as part of the art show. This is an art contest for ages 4-16. Awards will be given, and the children also have a chance to ride in the Fourth of July parade in Crawford.
Kicking off at 8 p.m. July 3 is the PRCA Old West Trail Rodeo at the Crawford Rodeo Arena. The rodeo is also at 8 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks following the rodeo.
On July 4, register for the White River Trail 5k starting at 6:15 a.m. at Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson. The run starts at 7:30 a.m.
After the race, head into town for the annual Fourth of July parade in Crawford, starting at 10 a.m.
For a chance to get out of the heat, there is a 2 p.m. matinee of “The Little Mermaid” at Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson on the Fourth of July as well.
Additionally, Fort Robinson will have a celebration barbecue for the Fourth.
For the kids, there will be an Ice Cream Safari at the Riverside Discovery Center from noon to 3 p.m. on July 4. Kids will get to try exotic flavors of ice cream, listen to music at the Splash Pad and spend time at the zoo. Hot dogs and burgers will be available for purchase. Normal admission applies, plus an additional $2 for an ice cream pass to get unlimited samples and a bowl of your choice of ice cream.
A Scottsbluff church will have its own community fireworks display on the Fourth of July at the Church of God on Avenue F. Fireworks will start at dusk, approximately 8:30 p.m.
Kimball will have its fourth annual Bookin’ It for the Library event on July 4. There will be a 5k race, a 1-mile walk and a duathlon. This duathlon will consist of a 5k run, a 10k bike ride and another 5k run. Sign-in will begin at 7 a.m. The duathlon starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 5k run and 1-mile walk will both start at 7:45 a.m. To participate, it costs $10 for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. For more information, call 308-235-4523.
After the duathlon, run and walk are finished, head over to the City of Kimball swimming pool for their annual pool games. Games will be for all ages in both the wading pool and big pool. There will be free games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free swimming from 1-4 p.m.
The Kimball Volunteer Fire Department will also host its annual fireworks show at the high school.
Chimney Rock will be open for the Fourth of July, but no specific activities pertaining to the holiday are planned.
Heading into Wyoming, Fort Laramie will have its annual Frontier Fourth of July Celebration.
Events will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a military flag raising and cannon firing.
Games will start at 10 a.m., and prizes will be awarded.
Events including a Pony Express program and demonstration and junior soldiers’ drill will occur throughout the day until 7 p.m.
With an abundance of activities planned this week, support your community and participate in celebrating Independence Day.