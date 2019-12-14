Community members gathered at the Gering Public Library on Friday, Dec. 13, for the annual Mingle and Jingle event.

Library director Diane Downer said the event, which is put on with the help of the Friends of the Gering Library, is a chance to thank patrons and donors for their support of the library.

“The Friends have helped us with this for about 30 years,” said Downer.

The open house feature a buffet of finger foods, door prizes and a chance for community members to connect over their passion for reading.

Pauline Brower and Jakob Tucker said they attended for the food, fellowship and to show support for the library they love.

“We’re always at the library — it’s kind of a second home,” Brower said.

Youth Services Librarian Christie Clark said that Mingle and Jingle is a celebration of community more than anything else.

“It’s a way to share the holiday spirit with patrons,” she said.

December is a quiet time for the library, but regular programming will start back up in January.

Storytime is set to resume on Jan. 8. Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Preschool Storytime is scheduled for 10 a.m. every Thursday.

The Lego Club will meet for the last time next week, until resuming on Jan. 8. It will take place every Wednesday from 3-4 p.m.

Clark said the LEAP program start up on Jan. 7 and will take place from 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday for eight weeks.

“LEAP stands for Learn, Experience, Achieve, Play,” said Clark.

The program is centered around early literacy, math and STEM.

“It’s a chance for parents to interact with their preschoolers,” she said. “Parents are their first teachers.”

Although attending every session isn’t required, Clark said it is encouraged to get the most out of it.

“If they can’t make it, we understand, life happens.”

Because space is limited, those who are interested are asked to preregister by stopping by the library, calling 436-7433, emailing gpl@geringlibrary.org or sending a message to the Gering Public Library Facebook page.