As more summer events and gatherings are being offered, Panhandle Public Health District officials are reminding people to remain especially careful with the important prevention strategies for the coronavirus.

— Stay at least 6feet away from others when there. Exposure is considered less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more. Social distancing is one of the best prevention strategies we have against this virus.

— Wear a mask when social distancing is not possible or when in public spaces or areas.

— Frequent handwashing or sanitizing is critical.

— Monitor your symptoms and do not attend events if you have any symptoms. Call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going anywhere if you are experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

— Consider options to attend virtually or not attend if you are over 60 or have any underlying health conditions.

People planning or hosting a small event or gathering, welcome to complete the following form for planning: https://tinyurl.com/ybr74v4c. Filing an approved plan is mandatory if there will be more than 500 people at an event.

On Wednesday, PPHD announced three more cases of the coronavirus: a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 40s, whose exposure is unknown; a Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s, who acquired the virus through community spread; and a man in his 40s, who acquired the virus through close contact. A total of 255 people have tested positive with 87 currently active cases. Seven people are currently hospitalized.

Ten cases have been deemed recovered, one in Cheyenne County and nine in Scotts Bluff County, bringing the total recoveries to 165.