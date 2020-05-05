Overcapacity of meat processing plants across Nebraska and the lack of a state meat inspection program prevents the state from taking a similar approach to Wyoming’s newly revised Food Freedom Act, allowing producers to directly sell to consumers within Wyoming’s boundaries, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

Wyoming’s recently revised Food Freedom Act, beginning in July 2020, will allow meat producers to directly sell to consumers within the state, bypassing USDA meat inspections, through a new animal share amendment.

“We have looked into this quite a bit over the last month, of what we can do and how we can be helpful in Nebraska to actually get products from the farm through the custom exempt lockers and our local lockers and processors. It is a USDA inspection rule, Nebraska statues (do not allow the state to take a similar approach), we do not have state inspections so we rely on USDA, so it would take a change of the law,” Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said.

Even with the Food Freedom Act in place, Wyoming producers are restricted from selling meat outside of state lines, unless it is packaged and inspected at a USDA facility, Derek Grant, Wyoming Department of Agriculture public Information officer, said.

The differentiating factor between Wyoming and Nebraska’s meat inspection guidelines is Wyoming’s meat inspection program, consisting of approximately 15 inspectors, Grant said. While Nebraska solely relies on the USDA for meat packaging inspections.

“Wyoming has different legislation and they have their own inspectors, so they have the ability to waive those inspections. Where as we have used USDA inspectors, so that would require USDA to waive those inspections” Gov. Ricketts said, “Even if we could get that waiver of inspection, my understanding is that most of these meat lockers are operating at over capacity right now anyway. So I am not sure this would actually benefit much because they are already working as hard as they can with their current business and I do not think we would be able to get any additional processing out of them.”

Staff members of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s association and Ricketts' office have been in close contact with meat packing plants across the state, Melody Benjamin, Nebraska Cattlemen Association’s vice president of members services, said, and have both found the majority of packers to be at full capacity for up to a year scheduled out in the future.

“The quickest you can get into one of these meat lockers is going to be five months, and this wouldn’t be something that could be a benefit in the short term for our producers,” Ricketts said.

Locker plants across the state have told the Cattlemen Association, they are desperately trying to figure out how to get more capacity and hire more meat cutters to reach their demands, Benjamin said.

“We have looked at that [allowing producers to sell direct to consumers] pretty strongly over the last two weeks, working and talking with the department of Agriculture,” Benjamin said, “While I think it could be a benefit, it is not going to work in Nebraska right now.”

If a system was put in place, allowing producers to sell directly to the consumers, the risk of food borne illness is yet another prevalent aspect to consider. Benjamin said, we [Nebraska Cattlemen Association] would recommend all producers to have an insurance policy in place, to ensure producers are protected against the liabilities and risks that accompany meat production not inspected by the USDA,

“If we were to go down this route we recommend that everybody has really strong liability insurance, and I don’t think that it increases the risk [of food borne illness] necessarily, but that does bring on a liability that currently most ranchers are not having to deal with,” Benjamin said, “And all it takes is one person to get sick and it blemishes the entire industry.”

Ricketts said producers can look forward to assistance through the national USDA program, an allocation of $16 billion of the $19 billion program to provide direct relief to producers across the country.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture, along with Ricketts ensured in a Friday, May 1 press conference, they will continue to look for ways to help get market-ready animals from farms to consumers hands.

The Cattlemen Association appreciates everyone understanding how essential it is for producers to get animals moved, but more essential to feed our hungry nation, Benjamin said.