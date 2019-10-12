SCOTTSBLUFF — A pharmaceutical take-back day on Oct. 19 will give the public an opportunity to ensure their medications are properly disposed of.

“We want to provide proper and safe disposal of all medications and sharps in our communities,” said Cassidy Baum, director of Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful.

The take-back event will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. southwest of Main Street Market at Avenue B and South Beltline. To offset the expenses of the collection, a disposal fee of $5 per person will be charged, but individuals can dispose of multiple medications. There is a $250 disposal fee for businesses.

Both prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted at the event. Baum said it is important that these items be disposed of properly because of safety as well the potential impact they can have on the environment.

“These items should not be flushed down the toilet or thrown in a landfill,” said Baum. “The waste water treatment plants are not able to remove all medications so there is the potential for medications to contaminate our waterways and end up in our drinking water.”

Medications should be in original containers with the label attached. It’s OK for the patient’s name to be removed or covered up, said Baum, but knowing what is in the bottle makes the process of sorting the medications into the correct disposal containers easier.

In addition to medications, people are also encouraged to drop off their sharps. Baum asks that people bring their sharps in approved containers or in clearly marked, heavy plastic containers such as laundry detergent bottles.

“Sharps also did need to be disposed of properly so people do not end up getting poked by someones used needle,” said Baum. “The sharps are also hazardous when disposed of in the landfill. Landfill employees have shared that if they walk across the landfill they end up with needles poking into their boots.”

Once the medications are dropped off, they are processed by employees of Clean Harbors who are onsite during collection day. The medications and sharps are then taken to a Clean Harbors facility where they are incinerated.

In the last three years, the local effort has resulted in more than 3,775 pounds of pills and 3,750 pounds of sharps. Additionally, Baum said, they have been able to recycle 1,440 gallons of medication packaging including cardboard and plastic bottles.

The event is sponsored by Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful, Panhandle Cooperative Association, North Platte Natural Resources District, the Cities of Scottsbluff and Gering, Valley Ambulance and the Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments.

For more information call Baum at 308-632-4649 or Susan Wiedeman at 308-641-2501.