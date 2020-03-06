POTTER - Looking for a small town with progressive leadership? Look no further than Potter.

Looking for Duck Pin bowling? Potter. Looking for the home of the original Tin Roof Sundae? Potter. Looking for an electric car charging station? Yep, coming soon to Potter.

A small picnic gazebo has been added to downtown and two city parks have recently been upgraded. The next work in progress for the town of 365 is converting the former American Legion building to house a Community Building. A $300,000 matching grant from the state will help with the $600,000 project, which will completely refurbish the interior of the building as well as exterior brick work and add an annex to the east to house a kitchen area.

Village board chair Joe Borla and community leaders Hal and Kirk Enevoldsen have been leaders in getting projects going and finding ways to see them through. Hal is a landscape architect (among other things), and Borla said he was instrumental in getting much of the tree work and landscaping done for the community’s six-hole golf course - housed on ground west of town that used to be the local airport until it was deemed too close to the railroad tracks and the FAA shut it down. Borla credits Hal with helping Potter become an Arbor Day Community and developing a program to remove dead trees and plant new ones in town (Hal says he enjoys planting trees people don’t think should be able to grow in Western Nebraska and proving that they can).

Tourism has become big business in Potter. The Potter Sundry is where the Tin Roof Sundae (fittingly named after the building’s tin roof) was first created in 1916. Collective Gathering is a consignment antique store run by volunteers in a building on Chestnut Street where there used to be a three-story hardware store - mainly because a businessman in town grew tired of not being able to find supplies he needed, so he opened up a store that would have nearly everything. Upstairs from Collective Gathering is an art gallery loft, community room and Potter’s own Duck Pin Bowling, believed to be the only hand-set duck pin lanes west of the Mississippi. Potter Days draws people to town over Labor Day Weekend and the Car Bowl, an antique car show named in the spirit of duck pin bowling, is a draw in the summer. Later this month, Potter will be one of the stops for 28 tour bus operators participating in a convention happening in Cheyenne.

A number of long-time residents mark the population of 365 in Potter. Hal and Kirk along with brother Jett are the fourth generation of Enevoldsens to operate Potter State Bank with the “fifth generation on the ground,” Kirk said. Three of Hal’s children and one of Kirk’s work at the bank as does Kirk’s wife Jane. Borla, who was elected village board chair in 2018 after serving on the board shortly after moving to town in 1990, has been in Potter for 30 years, moving from Loveland, Colorado, for his consulting/engineering business. “I’m in my 50th year in the petroleum business, therefore, I’m old,” Borla jokes.

Along with the long-time residents, Borla said the town has seen success bringing in new residents, and he hopes to get the population back up over 400 and even thinks they can get to 500 one day. New residents, including younger people with children have come from Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado and from as far away as Arizona and Oregon.

“The couple from Oregon, they found us on Facebook,” Borla said. “They thought we were the most attractive little village that they’d seen, so here they came.”

Kirk said the promotion of tourism has helped the economy diversify, but like most of the region, ag drives the economy, saying that when the farmers are doing well, the hometown does well.

“Most of these guys have been pretty conservative, and they’ve been able to weather the storm,” Kirk said. “We haven’t really lost a lot of farmers out of our area, and I thank my dad and grandpa for a lot of that. Before me at the bank, they taught them to work along conservative lines, not being so heavily in debt, so most of them have been able to weather the storm. But it’s not good out there. We definitely need this thing to get turned around.”

A program through High West Energy will soon place two car charging stations in the downtown area. With everything Potter has to offer, what else do they need? Restrooms? Got those, too. Recently remodeled, public restrooms are available on Chestnut Street, giving visitors a place to “go” rather than at the local businesses.

“They are the nicest restrooms on Interstate 80, and I think we’re willing to back that up,” Borla said. “We’ve had many good comments from tourists.”