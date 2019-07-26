BRIDGEPORT — The Morrill County Fairgrounds had plenty of activity Friday with the swine, sheep and goat shows taking center stage.

One of the top competitors in the swine show events was Payton Oliverius, 18.

“It’s a good time,” he said of the work involved. “I like going out and competing. It’s kind of high school sports and you’re able to carry it on as a way to compete in the summertime.”

Oliverius will take some of what he’s learned through FFA competition with him as he goes to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in agri-business. He hopes to earn a degree that will bring him back to the Panhandle to work in some sort of ag-related field.

The challenge for the competitors is to get their animal to the right weight, size and shape. Oliverius said some of that involves limiting or increasing feed or making the proper mix.

Katie Ochsner, who judged all three shows Friday as well as the Beef Show on Thursday, said she’s looking for market animals by prioritizing muscle and leanness. For breeding animals, she’s looking for volume and maternal qualities.

Ochsner, who was raised near Torrington, Wyoming, and still lives there, started out in 4-H at 8 years old and continued by competing in judging in FFA and in college. She has a good idea of what she’s looking for from the competitors.

“I put an emphasis on knowledge of the industry,” she said. “How well they can answer my questions. I want them to keep presenting the animal, make eye contact with me while keeping the animal in the right position.”

There are occasions where the animal just doesn’t cooperate and goes for a run around the ring. Oliverius had one of those Friday.

“You just laugh about it,” he said. “I’ve never had one do that before. My sister did and we laughed about that for a long time. So, now it’s my turn, I guess.”