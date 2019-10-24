Plumbing company plans to heat the house for veteran

As winter fast approaches, Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating is looking for a veteran who’s facing the unexpected major expense of replacing a furnace in their home.

Aysha Dykes with Gering Valley Plumbing said the project got started when the staff was discussing ideas for what they could do to honor area veterans on Veterans Day. That led her to the internet to search out ideas that have been done in other parts of the country. The resulting idea was to award a new furnace to a veteran in need.

Starting Nov. 1, the public is encouraged to nominate a veteran who needs to have a furnace replaced.

“We wanted to give back to the veterans who give so much for us,” Gering Valley Plumbing President Bill Schlaepfer. “As a company we’ve been supported by the whole valley for more than 30 years so this is a great way to say thanks and help someone who could really use the help.”

He said they’re looking for a story of 500 words or less about the veteran, what branch they served in, years of service and why they’re being nominated. Be sure to include a picture and the veteran needs to live within a100-mile radius of Gering.

Submissions can be emailed to bill@gvpman.com, mailed to P.O. Box 177, Gering, NE 69341 or dropped off at the office at 1100 10th St. in Gering, just south of Fresh Foods.

“People can bring in submissions through Nov. 15,” Dykes said. “Five veterans with the most intriguing or touching story will be chosen and their profiles displayed on our Facebook page. Followers are then asked to vote for their favorite to select the winner. We’ll make the announcement on Dec. 2.”

According to Schlaepfer, he thought it was a great project idea when he first heard about it.

“This is one of those projects that makes you feel good. I’m excited about it and can’t wait to give away a furnace.”