A friendly media rivalry is about to take a cold turn for a worthy cause.

Teams from the Star-Herald and KNEB Radio will be taking part in the Polar Plunge Feb. 29, and the teams have challenged each other to help raise funds for Special Olympics.

“They’ve been doing this for a very long time,” Star-Herald Publisher Rich Macke said of the KNEB team. “They’ve had a number of years underneath them that they’ve been involved with this, so coming out and saying, ‘We’re gonna challenge them, we’re gonna challenge them,’ that’s all well and good but ultimately it’s how can both entities together create a huge event that can be better than it’s ever been for Special Olympics through this area. I think that’s the main goal. By teaming with them in a challenge, we would like to drive more money to Special Olympics.”

KNEB Station Manager Bill Boyer said he welcomed Macke’s challenge.

“We’ve been at the top or near the top of the fund raisers the last four years, so we’d love someone to help us raise some money,” Boyer said. “We certainly are excited that the Star-Herald is out there raising money with us as well. We all know it goes to the same pot at the end of the day, so it’s in a lot of good fun.”

Boyer’s son, Seth, is a Special Olympian and Macke has an autistic nephew, so both team leaders have an extra connection to the cause.

“If you’ve ever got an opportunity to go to any Special Olympics event, you just fall in love with everybody that’s there,” Boyer said. “There’s small kids up to adults that really need these outlets, and it’s a great opportunity for them to get together and participate in activities like any other person would.”

Macke said he has watched his nephew grow up in the program.

“I’ve been able to watch him grow as a young boy into a young man,” Macke said. “Having special programs that Special Olympics provides throughout one’s life - getting kids involved in different functions and different projects and those kinds of things – I don’t think you can put a price on it for what it does to the children who are a part of that program.”

The Star-Herald team sees the Polar Plunge as an opportunity to give back to the community.

“I view the newspaper and the community as mirror images of each other,” Macke said, “and that’s what they should be. The community should come to us for information about what’s going on within the community that they may not necessarily receive elsewhere, and of course, vice versa with us and the community, thriving within each other. If the community grows, we grow. If the community struggles, we struggle. We are basically one in the same, so we have to be tied to the community at it’s core.”

Boyer said the KNEB team recognizes that there are people in need in the community and the staff enjoys giving time and effort trying to help.

“We don’t have anything without our community,” Boyer said. “We really try to do a lot of events and a lot of things to support the community. We support a lot of non-profit organizations. We do concerts in the summer, things that maybe a traditional radio station wouldn’t do, but our mission is to serve agriculture and serve the people of rural Nebraska. If you don’t have communities and you don’t have things to do in the community, then you’re going to lose population, and you’re not going to be able to survive.”

Macke said the connection between the Star-Herald and KNEB includes many close relationships between the organizations, including members of the same family and close friends working at both media outlets.

“We have very good friends that also work for KNEB – Doug Southard being one who left our employment to go over there and join the dark side,” Macke said. “But the biggest thing about the whole thing is it’s a community event, and it’s something that needs to be embraced probably more than it is. ... We’ve had employees who have done it every year – Duncan Baker does it every year on his own – so having a team is a huge plus for us to be able to start getting ourselves involved and back in front of people through a lot of events that are going on throughout the community, and this is just one of them. But it is a very important one.”

Boyer said he encourages anyone to participate in the event.

“I tell people it’s not as bad and worse all at the same time than what you would expect it to be,” he said. “That instant you hit the water, there’s not a feeling that describes that. I tell everybody there’s a huge benefit when you’re done because you’ll be wide awake for the rest of that Saturday - more awake than you’ve ever been.”

To donate to the Special Olympics through one of the Polar Plunge teams, go to https://www.firstgiving.com/event/sone/Panhandle-Plunge. Select the "teams" tab. The Star Herald Newsies and The “Numb”bells are the Star-Herald and KNEB teams.