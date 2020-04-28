Scottsbluff Police arrested a 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman on charges after a pursuit through southeast Scottsbluff.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said that Santana Garza has been arrested on charges of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstruction. Erma Hernandez has been arrested on charges of obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Scottsbluff Police officer had been attempting to make contact with Garza for questioning in connection with a robbery reported to have occurred on Monday, April 27, Spencer said. Garza saw the officer and fled on foot, getting into a truck and leading police on a pursuit that lasted about 20 minutes. Speeds did not exceed 40 to 45 miles per hour, but Garza lead police on a pursuit through an area of Scottsbluff with narrow streets, such as on Ninth Avenue, Tenth Avenue and other streets. Police were able to stop the vehicle in the 1600 block of Tenth Avenue and Garza and Hernandez were taken into custody.
Dispatchers had reported that shots may have been fired, however, Spencer said that shots were not fired.
Spencer said that charges against Garza also include charges that stem from a robbery reported to have occurred on Monday in which the man is alleged to have stolen a motor vehicle, which he took forcibly after threatening an individual with a weapon.
Both Garza and Hernandez were taken into custody and are jailed at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office, Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.