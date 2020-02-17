Scottsbluff Police arrested a 21-year-old Scottsbluff man on charges after he led officers on a pursuit Friday, Feb. 14.
Adrian Jimenez has been arrested on charges of flight to avoid arrest, obstruction, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to information released by Sgt. Steven Lopez, a Scottsbluff Police officer had observed Jimenez driving a silver Volvo northbound through the intersection of E. 20th Street and 11th Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. and attempted to stop his vehicle as he had been wanted on a Scotts Bluff County warrant. An officer attempted to stop Jimenez at Fifth Avenue and E. 27th Street, however, Jimenez allegedly traveling northbound on Fifth Avenue and accelerated to the Highway 26 intersection, where he turned left. He reached speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour as he traveled on Highway 26 between Fifth Avenue and Avenue I, where he made a right turn and traveled northbound on Highway 71.
He turned left at 42nd Street, where he drove through a residential area, before he stopped at the area of Birch and W. 42nd Street and fled on foot. Police located the man about 50 minutes later, finding him on private property within the Northside Trailer Park.
Jimenez was arrested on the charges and the warrant.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response and arrest.
