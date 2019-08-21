Scottsbluff Police are investigating a post on Facebook that purports that five men went into a Scottsbluff business and attempted to kidnap a clerk.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said the department is aware of a post in which a woman alleges the men went into a business and attempted to take her daughter from her job Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, Spencer said, police had not received any report from a woman alleging an abduction attempt or the business. On Wednesday afternoon, a woman did contact police and officers will conduct an investigation. Store personnel had reviewed the video surveillance and police will also review it.

Spencer said he does not believe there is any need for the public to be concerned.

“If this is happening to someone, we absolutely want them to report it to us,” he said.

Such abduction posts are frequent on Facebook and generally unfounded. Last year, Scottsbluff Police investigated similar posts, alleging abduction attempts at two other Scottsbluff stores. Some posts have even eluded to kidnappings made to take women into sex trafficking.

Police investigated those reports, which were determined to be unfounded and no suspicious activity was determined to have occurred.

Persons commenting also alluded to a large number of missing persons and Spencer said the department does not have any other pending cases involving abduction reports.