Scottsbluff Police are investigating two incidents at local home improvement stores.

On Saturday, police responded at about 12:30 p.m. to Home Depot after a 36-year-old man alleged another man had pulled a handgun on him during a confrontation. Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson told the Star-Herald the reporting party had apparently had exchanged some words with the man, which Wasson declined to release specifics about, when he said the man got upset to confront him and pulled a gun from his waistband. The reporting party denied knowing the man, but described him as a white male, 5-foot, 4-inches in height and about 20 years of age. He fled on foot from the store, with a woman, to a vehicle parked at Walmart. The man and woman left in the vehicle, which was driven by another man.

Wasson said police have identified the registered owner of the vehicle and do believe it was driven by the owner. Police are still attempting to identify the man accused of pulling a weapon, and have obtained video surveillance as part of the investigation.

Also on Saturday, police were called to the Menard’s store, at about 2:20 p.m. Wasson said a 37-year-old man told police he and a man he knew had an argument. The other man, who had been holding a flashlight that he planned to purchase, allegedly hit him over the head, causing a laceration.

Wasson said the man also fled the scene and a warrant has been obtained for his arrest. Police have obtained surveillance as part of that investigation as well.

The two incidents are not related, aside from the man who had been identified as a victim in the Menard’s incident had also been a witness to the parties fleeing the scene of the Home Depot incident.