Police investigating injury collision on Highway 26

Scottsbluff Police and Fire have responded to an injury collision near Highway 26 and Fifth Avenue.
Initial indications from scanner traffic is that a 72-year-old woman, who had been a passenger in one of the vehicles, was transported to Regional West Medical Center with injuries.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.