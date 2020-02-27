Authorities have released additional photos as two missing persons reports are investigated.

Earlier this week, authorities released that Scottsbluff Police and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department confirmed are investigating missing person reports that may be related.

The Scottsbluff Police Department received a report of a missing 18-year-old woman, Maci Baily, on Friday, Feb. 21. The woman had been reported to last been seen on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Scottsbluff. She is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes, being 5’9” tall and weighing 220 pounds, according to information listed on the Nebraska State Patrol Missing Persons Database on its website.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a report of missing 29-year-old male Beau Gealy on Saturday, Feb. 22, and had been reported to also last been seen on Tuesday, Feb. 18. He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’5” and weighing 145 pounds, according to information listed on the Nebraska State Patrol Missing Persons Database on its website.

On Thursday, Scottsbluff Police released photos of Gealy and Baily. Capt. Brian Wasson said the photos are the last known sightings of the two, occurring in the late evening hours of Feb. 18, though their locations were not noted.

Earlier in the Week, Wasson told the Star-Herald that the two are believed to be together and had been seen at a Scottsbluff motel, the Capri Motel. Neither had any contact with their families in several days.

A photo of a Ford F150 was also released. The photo did not show Gealy's pick up, which remains missing, but another as an example. Gealy’s pick up has been described as a 2002 Ford F-150 Crew Cab pickup with the Nebraska Commercial license plate number: 21-491P.

Gealy's family are reported to be offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of the 29-year-old man, according to posters circulating on social media.

Anyone who has seen either Gealy or Baily since early last week or knows their whereabouts is urged to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department or Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department.