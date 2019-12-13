Local law enforcement officers have been searching for a man accused of threatening to shoot others at his workplace.
In a press release, Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of 20th Street in reference to a disturbance. Gering officers received information that a weapon may have been involved. Officers learned that Matt Arnold and the resident of the house got into a verbal argument. As Arnold left, he allegedly fired several gun shots toward the sky as he was driving away from the residence. Officers on scene were able to recover four handgun casings.
Officers were told that Arnold was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup with Nebraska license plates when he left the residence. Police have been searching for Arnold and that vehicle since that time.
Arnold is believed to be driving a 1997 white Chevrolet pick up with the license plates of 21-308P.
Various residents have been checked in Scottsbluff and Gering and the man has not been spotted. Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson has confirmed that the man lives in Scottsbluff and has not been observed at or near his residence.
According to scanner traffic, the man had allegedly also threatened to harm people at his workplace. Officers received information that Arnold made threats to one Gering business and that business has taken the appropriate steps to protect their employees.
Arnold has been indicated to possibly be in possession of a .45 caliber handgun and a revolver.
Wasson has clarified that information that Arnold had been described as wearing an orange Carhart beanie and jeans is no longer valid. A man who had been believed to be Arnold at a local bank was not him.
Scottsbluff Public Schools and Gering Public Schools also announced that they are on lockout and will remain on lockout until the situation is resolved.
There is no information at this time that indicates any other individuals or businesses have been specifically identified or targeted by Arnold, Rogers said. However, according to scanner traffic, another business, located on Airport Road that is associated with the Gering business, had been advised to consider going on lockout.
Other businesses in the area may have also determined to go into lockout out of precaution.
Lockout means that no one will be allowed to enter the business or school. Classes at the schools will go on as usual.
