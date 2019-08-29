Scottsbluff Police have released surveillance videos and photos from an attempted robbery at the Walgreens in Scottsbluff Thursday.
Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said the suspect's description has been updated. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 6’ 2”, wearing a black jacket/coat, tan colored hat (possibly newsboy style), tan colored pants (tapered leg) with tan/sand colored military like jungle boots.
Scottsbluff Police were called to Walgreens around 9 a.m. after it was reported that the suspect had attempted to rob a courier, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said. A confrontation took place in the back of the truck.
Scottsbluff Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at Walgreens Thursday morning and searching for a suspect.
Anyone with any information in the robbery should contact Scottsbluff Police, 308-632-7176 or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers, 632-STOP (7867).