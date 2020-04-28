Details are developing but Scottsbluff Police and other authorities responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of a black pick up led police on a pursuit in east Scottsbluff after police were called to a report of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m. Police stopped the driver of the vehicle in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. A man and a woman were in the vehicle and both were taken into custody.
Stay with Starherald.com for more on this developing story.
