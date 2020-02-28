GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette authorities investigating involvement of a 21-year-old Torrington man in a Jan. 31 shooting determined that the man acted in self-defense.

On Jan. 31, at 3:47 a.m., Gillette Police Department and EMS providers responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Crestline Circle in reference to a shooting, according to information released from the Gillette Police Department.

Steven B. Peterson, 21, of Torrington, was inside the residence and reportedly called police. Peterson told officers that 24-year-old Jesse Flores, who was in the living room, had been shot and needed medical attention. Flores was transported to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m. Peterson and a third man were then transported to the police department, where police said they cooperated with the investigation.

Police detectives and special agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation processed the scene at the residence. An autopsy on Wednesday, Feb. 5, confirmed Flores died of a single gunshot which entered his upper right chest.

In interviews with Peterson and a witness, officers learned all three men had come from Torrington to Gillette to retrieve Peterson’s property from the Crestline Circle address, where he had rented a room. The men had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana during the evening hours of Jan. 30 and into the early morning hours of Jan. 31.

At one point, police allege, Peterson and Flores began to argue with one another. The argument escalated, and Flores allegedly threatened Peterson. Peterson locked himself in a bedroom and had been bracing the door with his hand to prevent Flores’ attempts to force the door open. Peterson also armed himself with a handgun, he told officers.

Peterson alleged Flores had used a butter knife to try to open the locking mechanism. During a lull in Flores’ efforts to open the door, Peterson told police that he believed he heard a sound consistent with the cycling of a slide on a handgun. Flores returned to the bedroom door continuing to try to open it and had been successful in opening the door. Peterson allegedly fired one round from his handgun, striking Flores.

A witness told police he had been sleeping in another room at the time and that the sound of the shot woke him up.

At the scene, police reported finding two semi-automatic handguns, including one in the chair at the entrance to a hallway. Two butter knives were also found, one just inside the bedroom door and another in a hallway.

According to Gillette Police, no charges related to the shooting are being pursued because physical evidence, digital evidence, including video recorded at the time of the shooting, and Peterson’s statements corroborated that at the time of the shooting, he possessed a reasonable fear of imminent serious bodily injury or death. His actions were determined to have been reasonable.

Lt. Brent R. Wasson, support services officer, declined further comment, stating, “This case is not closed, and no further comment will be made as it is an open case and there is an ongoing investigation.”