Public health officials complimented the decision of a Scottsbluff business to close its doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Panhandle Public Health District officials highlighted a Facebook post by the owners of Taco Town during its daily briefing Monday. The business had been notified Friday that one of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the permission of the business owner, Justin Dedic, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell shared the company’s considerations as it decided to close temporarily.

Schnell shared a Facebook post, thanking Dedic for the business’ transparency, in sharing its situation: “Life is full of tough decisions and last Friday we had to make a REALLY tough one,” the post begins. After learning its employee had tested positive, “...We took immediate action and closed our doors to protect our loyal customers and employees.”

As Dedic noted in the business’ Facebook post, Schnell said that the business did not have to close. Like other restaurants, Taco Town fell under a directed health measure that requires restaurant employees to take certain steps, such as requiring employees to wear masks, social distancing and other guidelines that were strictly adhered.

The post explains, “...We unfortunately were reminded we can only control what happens inside our 4 walls.”

Schnell said that the employee, who had been a close contact of a person who had tested positive and had not shown any symptoms, but Taco Town’s owners made a considerate decision to close.

She shared further from the post: “...We are taking the next 9 days to do this right. This will obviously be a financial hit on us, however we take everyone’s health more important than others.”

Last week, PPHD officials had noted that several of the recent cases have involved teens and had been the result of a gathering. Schnell reminded people on Tuesday that gatherings, big and small, can and do affect others, pointing to the effects on a business such as Taco Town.

A lot of recent positives have been teens, she said, and they work in health care, in grocery stores and at restaurants. Schnell urged people to take heed of guidelines to wear masks and other preventative measures because of “consequences past yourself," such as the workforce at a small business such as Taco Town.

“This does not just affect you when you decide to do a gathering ... It can affect the whole community because it ripples out. From that one place where there are many people are exposed and then others can turn positive.”

It can affect others, which also effects the workforce.

“Take care of each other, yourselves and our community by abiding by these things that we have talked about,” she said. “They are not just rules to get around, but things to help protect our community.”

Schnell said that PPHD has received some calls about people who ate at Taco Town before it closed temporarily. She said all close contacts have been contacted. She said none of the customers were affected and should not have any concerns. PPHD officials have stated that close contacts are noted as persons who have had contact with a person who has tested positive for 10 minutes or more within 6-feet.

All employees identified as close contacts will quarantine for 14 days. They would be monitored for symptoms during that time, Schnell explained.

During PPHD’s call, PPPHD director Kim Engel said of the 453 tests done over the weekend, 280 results have been returned. Two persons tested positive: a man in his 30s, who has had his case traced back to travel, and a teen girl who has been identified as a close contact of a previously positive case.

To date, a total of 76 people have tested positive in the Panhandle, with 46 of those cases in Scotts Bluff County. Officials say 47 people are now listed as recovered.

For more information on PPHD and health measures due to the coronavirus in the Panhandle, visit the PPHD website, www.pphd.org.