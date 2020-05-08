Panhandle Public Health District has announced the schedule for six drive-thru sites for COVID-19 testing that will be held this weekend.
Sites have been set up in six communities: In Sidney and Oshkosh for Saturday; Bridgeport and Alliance, Sunday; Chadron and Gordon, Monday.
In a press release, PPHD officials said increased COVID-19 testing is an important piece to finding the virus and keeping people, families, and communities safe from disease spread.
During Thursday's daily briefing, PPHD director Kim Engel said, “We are really looking at health care, long-term care workers, first responders, grocery store workers and the general public. If you have symptoms, or your family member has symptoms, or you think you have been exposed, here is your chance (to get tested).”
Testing is free and available for those with symptoms or at risk of being exposed. Testing is available for Panhandle residents; minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, or loss of taste or smell.
Use this link to sign up: https://sugeni.us/cExR Time slots will become available two days before the testing date. If you need assistance signing up, please call 308-262-5764.
Nebraska has been working to increase access by having several teams conduct drive-thru testing in different counties each day. Last month, the National Guard tested 99 people in Scotts Bluff County and 98 people in Kimball County, with a focus on testing health care workers and first responders.
Testing at each site will be limited to 100 people.
