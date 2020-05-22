We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Panhandle Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County.

A man in his 30s contracted through community spread. A man in his 60s was also confirmed and the investigation is underway.

On Thursday, two cases were announced: a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s. The first was determined to be travel-related and the other is community.

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart.

To date, 91 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Panhandle. There are 25 active cases and 66 people have recovered. In Scotts Bluff County, there are 19 active cases.

Two more recoveries, one in Scotts Bluff County and one in Cheyenne County, have also been updated. Other active cases are: Cheyenne County, 1; Morrill County, 5.