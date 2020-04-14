We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Panhandle Public Health District officials announced four new cases of the coronavirus.

Offiicals confirmed the first positive for COVID-19 in Morrill County, a woman in her 70s.

One new case has been announced in Cheyenne County, bringing the total cases there to three. The new case involves a man in his 60s.

Two new cases were also confirmed in Scotts Bluff County: both female, one in her 40s and the other in her teens.

Earlier in the day, the district had also announced a third case, a teenaged boy who had been confirmed as having a positive test during National Guard testing last week. He had been identified as a close contact of a previously positive case. His close contacts have been notified and quarantined.

Scotts Bluff County has now reported a total of 17 positive cases of the coronavirus.

In the PPHD area, 32 cases of the coronavirus have been reported. Ten people have recovered.

The initial contact investigations have begun, and more details will be released when they are complete. PPHD officials did say in a daily briefing Tuesday that possible exposure would be defined as having contact with a person for 10 minutes or more and within 6 feet.