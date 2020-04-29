As businesses re-open their doors after closures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, owners and operators have lots of questions about recommended procedures.

During a daily briefing on Panhandle Public Health District officials announced opportunities for businesses to ask questions in advance of next week’s implementation of relaxed directed health measures.

“We’re just giving people an opportunity to ask questions as they have them as they prepare to open up May 4, if they are ready and they want to,” Tabi Prochazka, PPHD deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said.

Each week, PPHD hosts a call for businesses on Thursday, which will be held this week at noon. Specialized calls are also planned for May 1, with calls planned for proprietors of salons, barber shops, tattoo studios and massage parlors; restaurants and bars; and for child care providers. Information on signing up for those calls is available on the PPHD Facebook page,https://www.facebook.com/panhandlepublichealth.

Documentation for restaurants is currently posted on the PPHD website. Though restaurants will be able to re-open to provide dine-in services, those doing so will have to comply with a number of requirements, including limiting occupancy and putting into place social distancing between parties. Directed health measures also require employees to wear masks, which PPHD officials indicated during Thursday’s call has generated a lot of questions. Information on proper use of masks has been addressed in re-opening guidelines on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

During Thursday’s call, health officials noted that salons, restaurants, and other establishments are not required to re-open on May 4. If those businesses choose, they can remain closed and employees will continue to be eligible for unemployment.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, or you don’t feel safe, or you don’t feel like your business has a plan in place for this right now, you don’t have to do it (re-open),” Jessica Davies, assistant PPHD director, said. Do what is best for your situation ... We just want people to be safe and use their best guidance for themselves.”

Businesses will be able to return to normal business hours, depending on their individual preferences.

Some questions had also been generated on whether employees had to return back to work if they had concerns. Officials said that Nebraska Legal Aid has answered common questions on its websites.

Calls have also been held with clergy in the area and guidance has been provided, PPHD officials said.

For more information on PPHD and its resources, visit its website, ppphd.org. Resources on the website include information about taking care of one’s emotional well-being during this time.