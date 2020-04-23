We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

People in the state of Nebraska continue to be asked not to travel outside the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Panhandle Public Health District officials said Thursday.

Since the beginning of March, PPHD officials have been hosting a daily briefing, discussing the coronavirus cases in the Panhandle, directed health measures and other topics.

PPHD assistant director Jessica Davies said that the health officials continue to field a lot of questions about travel, specifically during the organization’s weekly call held for those in the business community. That call was held on Thursday morning.

At one time, as the Panhandle did not have any cases and eastern Nebraska had cases just surfacing, people were asked not to travel outside of the Panhandle and to self-quarantine if they did so. However, for some weeks now, PPHD and state officials have reinforced that people should not travel outside of the state.

“We want everybody to assume that there is potentially COVID present at any locations you have been to or traveled through,” she said.

Surrounding states of Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota and nearby Kansas have all reported cases of coronavirus. People who travel are asked to self-quarantine, except for those who are essential workers and are having to travel for work-related purposes. Those persons are asked to practice social distancing, wearing a mask when in public, avoiding all non-essential travel or trips and monitor their temperatures twice a day. Health workers have recommendations from their facilities that they should follow.

“Traveling to and from work is understandable,” she said. “...It doesn’t mean that the risk is any less right now.”

The meatpacking industry and processing plants have been impacted by the coronavirus throughout the state and the United States. Grand Island has seen a significant number of cases which have been tied back to a processing plant there. Davies said that UNMC officials have been visiting such plants and have been providing resources to those facilities, including a checklist and guidance document. Those resources are available through PPHD and PPHD has been working with facilities in the Panhandle.

The health care industry is hoping for some normalcy to resume with Gov. Pete Ricketts lifting a directed health measure, effective on May 4, that did not allow elective surgeries. Hospitals that have certain capacities of ventilators and personal protective equipment will be able to resume those surgeries. Dental practices will also be able to resume seeing patients as well and Davies said that the Nebraska Dental Association has issued guidance for dentists and for the public.

The 12 counties covered by PPHD have now reported 40 cases of the coronavirus.

The most recent case involves a Scottsbluff man who Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell said has been hospitalized. The man has been identified as a close contact of a person previously reported to have COVID-19.

There have been no additions to possible exposure sites since April 6. People have been advised by the CDC and health officials to wear cloth masks in public places, such as shopping, where maintaining social distancing measures such as being 6-feet away from people is hard to maintain.