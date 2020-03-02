SCOTTSBLUFF ― A Regional West Medical Center patient has tested negative for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to information released from the Panhandle Public Health District.
Earlier Monday, Regional West Medical Center released that a patient had been tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and had been placed under Person Under Investigation (PUI) status per the CDC guidelines and the Nebraska State Epidemiologist’s recommendation. PPHD official Michelle Hill said in a press release that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that there are no cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle.
In its press release, Regional officials said the hospital’s staff had handled the case in the same way that it manages other diseases that require airborne precautions and monitoring.
“We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and are working closely with the State Epidemiologist and their team of experts as we wait for the test results. We are exercising the utmost caution and have appropriately isolated the patient in the hospital as we continue to provide care for the other patients in the medical center,” said Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner. “Anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and experiences flu-like symptoms should call Regional West Community Health or Regional West Emergency Department at 308-635-3711.”
Panhandle Public Health District continues to monitor the unfolding COVID-19 epidemic to anticipate its impact on the Panhandle. Hill, the emergency preparedness coordinator, said that health district officials are working as a unified command with Region 21, 22, and 23 emergency managers and Scotts Bluff County Health Department on this evolving situation. The district would to communicate important updates to the public and its partners.
PPHD shared some information on coronavirus, recommending that you call public health (308-262-5764) if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread. Please call before seeking health care. Public health is working with health care providers, the state health department, and CDC to determine if there is a need to be tested for COVID-19.
Residents are also encouraged to review their family preparedness plans in the event that coronavirus disease 2019 continues to spread in the United States.
People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
— Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
— Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick. Social distancing has been key in reducing spread.
— Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The CDC does NOT currently recommend the general public use facemasks.
PPHD is working with state health officials to continue to take action to prevent the spread of disease and protect the health of Nebraskans, including:
— Sharing the latest guidance and information with hospitals, health care providers, first responders, and local and state labs. We have been holding weekly updates with hospitals and clinics.
— Assessing health care system’s readiness to identify, monitor, and treat patients with coronavirus disease 2019.
— Engaging in active and ongoing communication with state and federal partners as part of the overall national response to this emerging public health threat.
— Reviewing and enhancing response plans with emergency management and partners to be ready for the detection of COVID-19 in the panhandle.
— With the state and other local health department partners,PPHD has a system in place to track and monitor cases in an effort to immediately detect secondary cases and minimize the potential for ongoing, undetected, person-to-person transmission. There are no cases in the Panhandle.
To learn more about COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.
The CDC is putting out updated guidance daily; for the most up to date information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
