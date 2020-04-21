We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

As Panhandle public health officials released information on one more case of the coronavirus in the Panhandle, more widespread testing was announced Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s daily briefing from Panhandle Public Health District, Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said restrictions on COVID-19 testing have been eased. Any health care provider within the district, which is the 11 counties of the Panhandle and Grant County, can provide testing and submit it to the state public health lab via a Health Alert System.

Schnell urged anyone with symptoms to contact their physician. “If they feel like you may have COVID-19 and they would like to see you get tested, they can do that,” she said.

There is not a cost for the test, but providers will charge their own fees for visits. PPHD will continue to do contact investigations and report positive tests, Schnell said.

Schnell said that research is still ongoing on how long a person can test positive after showing symptoms, but that area health officials have seen people have positive tests two weeks after having experienced symptoms.

PPHD also discussed Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “Crush the Curve” initiative. Ricketts said that he aims to see 3,000 residents a day tested for the coronavirus. That would be a considerable increase over the 600-800 a day being tested now, the governor said. Tests will be paid for by the state, or covered by insurance.

The initiative will start with Nebraskans taking an assessment for coronavirus on the website, testnebraska.com. The state has contracted with four companies from Utah that will begin setting up testing tents across the state to start testing those deemed most susceptible to the virus, such as front-line medical workers and caregivers. Later, those with mild symptoms or no symptoms would be tested, Ricketts said.

Engel said that health officials are of the understanding that it will take about 10 days for testing under the initiative to get underway. However, she said, similar programs have been underway in Iowa and Utah and met with good results.

“It is good to know they have had some success in other states,” she said.

It’s hoped that more widespread testing will allow Nebraskans to return to every day activities quicker by identifying persons who may have COVID-19, identify possible contacts and limit exposures.

Panhandle residents are urged to take the self-assessment, however, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director for PPHD, said that people who may be experiencing symptoms of the coranavirus should not wait until the Crush the Curve testing is in the area, but should contact the health district or their provider to get tested as soon as possible.

Persons who are experiencing symptoms — such as coughing or fever — continue to be reminded that they should self-quarantine. People experiencing symptoms are to isolate until they have gone 72 hours without a fever.

One more case of the coronavirus was announced in the Panhandle, in Cheyenne County. Schnell said that contact investigations are still underway, though few details are generally released in most cases. The person testing positive has been announced as a man in his 60s. With the announcement, there have been 39 deaths reported in the health district.

As of press time Tuesday, 1,713 positive cases were reported in the state and 33 deaths. On Tuesday, Douglas County reported four deaths, and Hall County reported three. No deaths have been reported in the Panhandle.

For more information about the coronavirus, visit pphd.org.

This story included information from the Lee BHM News Service.