Although state governments are dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the state is ready for the primary election scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.

During a recent state briefing on the pandemic, Evnen reminded the public there’s no excuse not to vote.

“Early mail-in ballot request applications are being sent to Nebraska voters by county election officials or by my office,” Evnen said. “The applications can be filled out and returned to county elections by fax, email or regular mail.”

Early voting ballot applications began to be sent out to voters by the counties on April 6 and completed ballots must be received by the county election office by May 12. Voters may drop off their ballots at the secure voter drop box located at the county administration building.

If voters haven’t yet received a ballot application, they have until May 1 to request one from the county.

Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides, who also serves as election commissioner, said her department is currently processing ballot requests.

“We’re having a fabulous turnout of requests for early ballots,” Sides said. “Nebraska has early voting for any reason, but I’m assuming this is out of concern and staying away from COVID-19.”

Even with the early voting option, the governor announced the May 12 primary will go on as planned from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That means finding enough poll workers to carry on the primary election is becoming a challenge during a time when so many people are working from home.

The state has purchased thousands of hygiene kids with protective masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to help keep poll workers and voters safe.

Kits are being sent to every voting precinct to be distributed to the various polling places when the new voting machines are brought out on May 12.

The machines offer a number of features to make the voting process as easy as possible. Several features meet the needs of those with disabilities.

A port on the machine can be activated by blowing into a straw. And the onscreen ballot has a braille version that moves from page to page. Headphones are available for when the ballot information is read the voter.

“The voters who use the new machines are going to love them,” Sides said. “The polls will be open, but if you’re not sure where you vote, call our office at 308-436-6600.”

Voters can also check the Secretary of State’s office website at sos.nebraska.gov for a link to voter information on find where they should go to vote.

Although turnout can be low during primary elections, Sides said that based on ballot requests, she expects a larger voter turnout.