Prime Metal Products seeking LB 840

A sheet metal manufacturing company is looking to bring its operation to Gering and is asking the City of Scottsbluff for $1.5 million in LB 840 assistance.

Prime Metal Products ownership representative Herb Gibson told the Scottsbluff LB 840 committee Friday that the company projects bringing 70 jobs to the community by 2024-25 with 15 jobs created to start out in 2020. Employment is expected to reach 31 in 2021 and 41 in 2022.

The $1.5 million in assistance is projected to become a grant provided the company adds the number of jobs it is expecting, but wording in the request will have to be cleaned up before the LB 840 committee makes its final recommendation. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to hear the proposed language.

“We’re looking at doing a $1.5 million loan/grant,” Adam Hoesing, attorney for the City of Scottsbluff, said. “That loan will be available to receive job credits for the first three years. After those job credits accumulate, we’ll be able to have the applicant make payments against the loan and still receive ongoing job credits year after year. If the applicant performs to projections and reaches 70 full-time employees, we’ll treat it as a straight grant as we have other applicants and they will simply receive job credits year after year against the amount owed until they don’t owe anything anymore.”

Being able to diversify the economy is a benefit Prime Metal, a sheet metal fabricator providing products for furnace systems and air registers, brings to the area, Gibson said.

“The exciting part of a project is bringing good paying jobs to communities that, in this case, has a good ag presence, but needs a little bit of diversity with regard to the base of its employment,” he said. “As ag goes up and down and construction goes up and down, but it’s not always in the same cycle. So you have a little bit of balance, and I think that’s what’s important about manufacturing jobs.”

Prime Metal is also applying for federal Community Development Block Grant funding as well as Nebraska Advantage.

The decision to locate in Gering was made due to the people of the region, Gibson said.

“It’s the work ethic,” he said. “The people are great, and the work ethic I’ve seen has been fantastic.”

Provided that the language can be worked out and a recommendation can be made at the Wednesday meeting, the next step would be for Prime Metal to make a final presentation to the city council at its Feb. 18 meeting.