Prime Metals to receive Scottsbluff’s largest LB 840 grant

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night awarded its largest LB 840 grant ever with a $1.5 million assistance agreement for Prime Metal Products.

Prime Metal is a sheet metal manufacturer for HVAC systems and will be locating its business in Gering. The $1.5 million loan will become a forgivable grant providing that the company meets job creation requirements in the agreement. The goal of company officials is to create 70 full-time positions over the next several years. Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl said on top of Scottsbluff’s commitment, the State of Nebraska has committed $789,000 in Community Development Block Grants and the City of Gering has committed $211,000 in CDBG reuse funds. Prime Metals is also applying for funds through Nebraska Advantage, which means that the City of Gering would use part of its sales tax revenues to pay for tax credits.

Prime Metal President Herb Gibson said the company expects to begin hiring as early as April to get the project going. The company will market its products to a regional area basically between Montana and Texas with shipping options readily available in the area.

Gibson said the Scottsbluff/Gering area became a good fit as the company searched for a fitting location. There is only one major competitor for Prime Metal Products in the Denver market,

“We started to find a spot where property value and labor cost and work ethic kind of matched,” Gibson said. “Part of that is a building that is empty at Agromac that we expect to sign a lease for. It has the size and the lease rate that we want and obviously, people here.”

Gibson said the union jobs that will be created will have solid wages and good benefits for those working for the company. Additional wages will be available because of the products and requirements associated with them.

“The beauty of it is that with the wages that we pay, as we go east and we have to wage equalize, those benefits are shared over and above our promised wage,” he said. “So if we sell something, for example, in Chicago ,,, the entire plant shares a pool of money that is paid based upon the Chicago wage. It’s an exciting thing to tell them, ‘You didn’t count on it, but here you go. We made a little bit more.’”

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said the work done by Lehl and Gibson as well as the city’s LB 840 Committee to bring the opportunity to Scottsbluff/Gering is an example of “Economic Development 101” as they worked for the last year to complete the agreement.

“For them to continue this relationship over the last year, to make something happen, I think is instrumental to having a competent staff person and the committee, too,” Johnson said. “I think this is one of those things we all can be proud of.”

Gibson said he appreciates Lehl and the committee not giving up on the project.

