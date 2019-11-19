Embracing new technology or implementing new practices can be tough. The Range Beef Cow Symposium aims to make it a little easier for more than 400 producers.

The event kicked off Monday and the theme this year is “Moving Science into Practice.”

“The purpose is to share technology, new information and new ideas with beef producers,” Julie Walker, a beef extension specialist at South Dakota State University, said.

The symposium, which takes place every four years, rotates locations in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota. It draws hundreds of producers from across the United States and Canada.

A year before each event a planning committee made up of members from all four states gets together to determine the programming by trying to answer the question, “Is there anything new beef producers need to know about?”

There always is. In fact, there’s usually so many new things that the list of topics has to be paired down significantly, Walker said.

After the topics are chosen, the committee lines up university researchers, extension specialists, producers and industry experts to speak and provide demonstrations.

This year, the sessions cover a number of subjects including assisting a cow with birth, the way a cow’s genetics can play a role in its gut health, planning for the future of an operation and alternative meats, among other things.

The symposium features more demonstrations this year than in the past, Walker said. The demonstrations got started on Monday evening with Ron Gill speaking on the four principles of cattle behavior. Gill, of Texas AgriLife Extension, also provided tips for effective cattle handling and went over common mistakes that producers make when working their cattle.

Additional demonstrations on the schedule included using cattle dogs, embryo transfers, assisting a cow during calving, nutrition and technology for determining pregnancy.

Lily Steen, a student at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln, saw the symposium as an opportunity to find ways to improve her family’s operation south of Minden.

“I graduate in May, so I’m looking to learn a few things and do some networking,” she said. “I’ll be returning to the family operation and I’m hoping to expand our herd.”

In addition to several sessions over the course of the three-day expo, which wraps up on Wednesday, there are a number of vendors on site.

Dan Dhuyvetter, with Midcontinent Livestock Supplements, has attended the symposium regularly for many years, although this is the first time he’s represented that company.

He said the event is obviously a good way to connect with customers, but it’s more than that.

“Most importantly, it is a good way for producers to get relevant information,” Dhuyvetter said. “It’s all stuff that is very applicable to them.”

He said he’s a fan of the bullpen sessions, which give producers a chance to ask presenters questions on a more personal level.

“It’s a great way to connect with speakers and ask questions that are specific to your operation,” he said.

