Program trains teens as firefighters, paramedics

The Gering Fire Department is training a new era of firefighters through its Cadet Program.

Assistant Chief Troy Cowan and firefighter Ashley Maschmeier lead the program as advisers, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said.

Maschmeier actually started with the Gering Fire Department as part of its cadet program. She was among the department’s first five cadets, Cowan said. Maschmeier and another firefighter, Taylor Vance, were among the first group and joined the department.

“I was taking the EMT class at the high school at the time and Chief Flowers was our instructor,” Maschmeier said of how she learned about the program. “They came up with the idea of starting the cadet program.”

Cadets complete a task book, learning skills for becoming an EMT, fire and leadership training. Once the cadets complete the task book, they are able to respond to all calls that actual department members go on.

Cadets have to be seniors. This year, among the cadets, are Ashland Todd, Trent Overlin, Riley Gaudreault and Adam Sauer.

Sauer said he saw the department promoting the program at the school.

“I thought, well, I might as well just try something new, so I went ahead and signed up,” he said. “And, ever since, I have just enjoyed it.”

None of the teens have parents who serve as firefighters, though Todd’s father had briefly served on the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department. Her grandpa had been on the Gering Fire Department, “so I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” she said.

Cowan said firefighters focus on teaching the teens fire safety and other safety protocols.

“Everyone has to come home safe,” he said.

Overlin explained some of the activities that the teens have done as part of their training. In their first couple of weeks, the department did a training practicing response to a bus crash. During that training, the teens acted as victims.

“I thought that was pretty fun,” he said.

The cadets also have had to develop fire plans for their homes, and they learned about a fire by participating in a training at the department’s burn box. The box, which is at the department’s training facility in Gering, is a controlled environment where firefighters can learn the behaviors of fire and skills for battling them.

Overlin said he has found that there is a lot more to being on the department than he initially anticipated. The other teens also found that to be the case, they attend the weekly meetings and trainings that the department holds every Tuesday.

A lot of learning takes place during the meetings, the teens said, but hands-on learning is one of the keys of the program. After they have completed their task books, they are allowed to go out on calls, receiving text messages about calls rather than scanner calls. Cowan said that the teens go out on the second truck, under the guidance of cadet program advisors.

“We want to make it a fun thing, but it’s very much a learning thing,” he said.

Most of the cadets have already taken the EMT or EMR classes by the time they have signed up for the cadet program, so they are able to apply that knowledge.

Like many new firefighters, each of the cadets remembers their first call out.

“My first call was a rollover accident,” Gaudreault said, saying he can vividly remember his first call and “I’m sure I always will.”

“I remember coming into the station, seeing the truck pull out and running into the department,” he said. “Your adrenaline is pumping because it is your first call … For me, running in there and doing everything these guys had told me to do and trained me to do. You get on the truck, everybody else is on there, you know what to do. Your training takes over and everything slows down.”

Sauer said his first call had been a grass fire. He had been at Walmart at the time, thinking he would not make it and he was able to go on a second truck. At first, it’s a little hectic, he said, but falls into place and other firefighters give them pointers.

The cadets get hands-on experience that will be value to them, either in their careers or as future volunteers.

Todd said, “Going into high school, I wanted to be a paramedic. Then I took emergency medical responder and EMT this year. With some of the medical calls I’ve been on, with others, there have been things that have popped up that I would never have been taught in class.”

She has decided to pursue a career as a nurse at the neonatal intensive care unit, but plans to continue volunteering.

One of the goals of the program is to recruit firefighters to the department, Maschmeier said.

“We want to be able to train them and get them responding to calls and not just lose them because they go to college,” she said.

She said that even if the cadets attend college, they can sign up as volunteers at the communities that they live in because they will have met some department’s requirements already.

Guadreault is among the seniors who plan to continue with the department. Cadets and others can apply to be a firefighter at 19 years old.

“I think I’m going to continue to volunteer, especially in the areas I like to live in, small towns. We have volunteers who want to help and I am proud to say that I’d like to be a part of that for years to come.”