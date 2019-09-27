GERING — With an estimated finish date in late October, the new communications tower at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse will provide even better coverage for emergency calls.

Sections of the 150-foot tower are now being assembled next to the former county jail building.

Ray Richards, 911 communications director, said all the excavation work has been completed and the grounding system has been installed below ground.

“With anchor points and grounding, 35% of the project is underground,” Richards said. “Action Communications is doing the work for us and sections continue to be assembled to the north.”

A crane will be brought in to stand the tower up once assembled and the last top section will be attached.

Rick Derr with Action Communications said they’re planning to lift the first 80-foot section of tower into place on Oct. 8.

“Our building is just north of here, so we were able to pre-assemble some sections while they were working on the tower foundation,” Derr said. “We’ll be assembling the parts up until the time we lift it up.”

A new tower became necessary after the current one atop the county courthouse, now about 50 years old, had reached end-of-life expectancy.

“The original tower went up about the time when Sheriff Steve Warrick got the first radios for their cars,” Richards said. “The tower has served us well since then, but this is the year when it needs to be replaced.”

Richards said the new tower sustains the coverage we have but makes it more robust.

“We have to keep it in the same geographic area so we can shoot the signal from the comm center through Mitchell Pass and out to our primary repeater stations.”

The 300-foot repeater tower that covers the west section of the county is located at the Hubbs Ranch, south and west of Mitchell.

“From there we cover Scotts Bluff County, up into Sioux County, Banner County and we get into Wyoming,” Richards said. “Our second repeater is located north and east of Lake Minatare and covers any emergency calls to the eastern part of the county.”

The main tower will also have about 20 smaller antennas hanging from it, which includes microwave antennas, the state radio system for Nebraska State Patrol and one for the Wyoming State Patrol to send signals into Goshen County.

Also receiving better coverage will be calls for the Gering Police and Fire Departments and courthouse security, which are broadcast directly from the main tower.

“Everything that’s sitting on the courthouse roof will moved and rebuilt with new everything,” Richards said. “The new signal will just be better for handling emergency communications.”

Once in operation, the new tower will be put through months of testing to assure it’s working properly before the old tower on the courthouse is taken down.

“That will be just in time for the building’s 150th anniversary because it is a state historical site,” Richards said. “The state historical people will be here sometime next summer for a ceremony.”