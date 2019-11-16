Formal charges have been filed against a Gering man accused of shooting his 39-year-old son earlier last week.
Prosecutors filed charges against Eldon “Bubba” Anthony, 67, of Gering, of first-degree assault, a Class II felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony.
Eldon Anthony is accused of shooting his son, Philip Anthony, on Monday, Nov. 11.
Police were called to a shooting that occurred at the elder Anthony’s home in the 2300 block of 17th Street. Police were called to the home at about 8 p.m., Monday.
An additional court affidavit has revealed more details about the shooting. According to arrest affidavits, police investigators were advised as they investigated the shooting that an argument had occurred between Anthony and his son Philip Anthony. In an affidavit filed Friday, Eldon Anthony said that a family dispute had been occurring, and had continued prior to the argument regarding Philip Anthony’s daughter. Philip Anthony and his parents had been arguing about Philip Anthony’s daughter, and Eldon Anthony says Philip Anthony accused his mother of sabotaging his relationship with his daughter.
Both of the men had been drinking prior to the shooting, according to admissions by Eldon Anthony. He described Philip Anthony as “drunk and confrontational,” according to the arrest affidavit, and also admitted that he had been drinking at a bar prior to arriving home.
An earlier affidavit described Eldon Anthony, Philip Anthony, and Kathy Anthony as having been engaged in an argument in a computer room and Eldon Anthony said Kathy Anthony left the room prior to the shooting. Eldon Anthony claimed in statements to police that his son had broken a beer bottle and had charged him. In his statements, he also alleged his son told Eldon Anthony that he “was going to have to shoot him." He told police that his son knew that Eldon Anthony had a firearm in a desk that the man sat at during the argument. Eldon Anthony told police he “feared for his life” when drawing the gun and shooting his son. Police recovered and secured a gun and casing from the scene.
Police arrested Eldon Anthony on a charge of second-degree assault, which is a Class IIA felony and punishable by up to 20 years in prison with no minimum sentence, if Eldon Anthony were convicted. The charge filed on Friday, a Class II felony, calls for a more severe penalty as it is punishable by a minimum of one year in prison and up to 50 years imprisonment.
Philip Anthony suffered one gun shot wound to the chest, Gering police said. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment, where police said he underwent surgery, but his condition is not known. He was not listed in the directory at the hospital by Wednesday.
Eldon Anthony posted ten percent of a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for his first appearance on Nov. 22, 10 a.m.
