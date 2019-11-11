Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm has a committed each year to hold the annual Veterans Day parade, no matter the weather.

“War doesn’t stop depending on the weather, neither does honoring veterans,” he has been heard to say.

Though The temperature hovered in the 25 degree range the morning of Veterans Day, the public still turned out to honor our local veterans on a special day.

Marching bands scheduled to play were unable to because of the cold, but members of the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Scottsbluff High School were there to form the color guard to lead the parade.

One of its members is freshman Martinez Hightower.

“We’re here to honor everyone who’s served or is serving in the military,” he said. “It’s a day to honor them for what they’ve done for this country.”

He added that as the future of the nation, the color guard wants to represent and honor America’s military traditions.

Tom Arends is the commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1681 in Gering. He’s been in that position for the past 17 years and district commander for about 10 years.

Arends is a Marine veteran who served in the early days of the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1968.

“This is a time to honor and show respect for our veterans, both living and deceased, for their sacrifice in keeping our nation free,” he said. “Quite a few of us here today are Vietnam veterans and we need to remember that freedom isn’t free.”

For Roosevelt Elementary fourth grader Neyleigh Hernandez, watching the parade was a highlight of her day.

“I like that there’s a bunch of people in the parade,” Hernandez said. “I was pretty excited to come out here.”

Ember Olstead of Scottsbluff also watched the parade with her children, Royce and Naomi Olstead. As she watched the veterans pass Roosevelt Elementary, she said, “It was touching to have kids yelling ‘thank you’ as the veterans pass to make them feel appreciated.”

Once the parade concluded, Olstead said she hopes her children understand the veterans’ sacrifices for our freedoms.

Toni Genua also found a spot along the route to wave at the veterans.

“I love veterans and I love America,” Genua said.

Genua’s son served two tours in Iraq as a Marine, so she kept warm by covering herself with a Marine’s blanket.