As more cases of the mumps are reported in the eastern part of the state, local public health officials are urging the public to be cautious and get vaccinated.

While no cases have been reported in the Panhandle, there have been 57 confirmed cases of mumps in Nebraska so far this year, according to Michelle Hill, emergency preparedness coordinator at the Panhandle Public Health District.

That is a significant increase over the 12 cases reported in 2018 and the six reported in 2017,

There have been more than 2300 cases reported in 47 states and the District of Columbia since Jan. 1. More than 50 of those were in Colorado, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 13.

A case of the virus was reported in Wyoming earlier this year, but there haven’t been reports of any additional cases.

Mumps spreads easily through saliva and while some people may not experience any symptoms, those that are reported most commonly include a low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and a loss of appetite, according to the Panhandle Public Health District. The most obvious sign of the illness is the swelling of the glands in the cheeks or below the jaw. It can also cause painful swelling of other glands including the testicles.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the illness usually lasts about 10 days.

There is no specific treatment for mumps, according to the CDC. Antibiotics are not effective because the illness is viral.

It is recommended that patients rest and drink plenty of fluids. According to the Panhandle Public Health District, over-the-counter anti-inflammatories may be recommended to reduce the symptoms of pain and fever.

People with mumps are the most contagious three days prior to and five days after the beginning of symptoms. It is recommended that those who have symptoms of the illness stay home and, if possible, in a room away from other people.

According to the CDC, the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent mumps. Two doses of the vaccine are about 88 percent effective at preventing the virus.

“We’re asking Panhandle residents to make sure everyone in their family has been fully vaccinated,” Melody Leisy, a nurse with the Panhandle District Health Department, said. “While most people who get mumps will have a mild illness that goes away within a week or so, some people may experience serious health complications.”

Pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are at an increased risk of complications from the virus, according to the CDC.

It is recommended that every born in 1957 or later get vaccinated. Children should be vaccinated with two doses, with the first occurring between 12-15 months and the second between ages 4-6. While adults should have at least one dose of the vaccine, it is recommended that they get two.

People who were born before 1957 are considered immune, because they’ve likely already had the virus.

For more information about mumps, visit www.pphd.org or call 308-633-2866.