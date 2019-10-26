Public invited to Honor Flight procession

Members of the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders will rumble through the Panhandle Thursday, Oct. 31 as they provide escort to a group of 12 veterans who are taking an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. They’ll be joined by 12 guardians and two escorts.

Joined by local law enforcement, the group will travel from Chadron, through Alliance and on to Scottsbluff en route to Denver International Airport.

The group won’t make a stop in Alliance, but local flag captains will be sent out with flags for people who want to greet the veterans in a flag line along Highway 385.

Steve Thomlison of Gering is one of the riders helping coordinate the ride through Nebraska. The veterans taking their Honor Flight to visit the nation’s military monuments represent Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm campaigns.

“This is the first Desert Storm veteran I’ve seen come through,” Thomlison said, “but he also served during the Vietnam War, so he’s seen a lot of action.”

Over the past eight years, the local chapter of the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders has escorted 13 Honor Flight groups on their way to the nation’s capitol.

One of the veterans who will be joining the group in Scottsbluff for the trip to Washington is David Chvala of Gering. He served as a boiler technician First Class in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1980.

During the Vietnam War, the ships he served on would pick up troops for transport back to the states, transported equipment and did support for the mission.

He also earned a combat ribbon for when his ship took enemy fire while they were transporting some Marines into a combat area.

Decades later, Chvala said he was looking forward to visiting the Vietnam Memorial Wall to remember those who lost their lives in that war.

“This trip is something I’ve wanted to do for the past 15 years or so,” Chvala said. “It’s an honor for me to go to Washington, to honor my comrades and show them I’m still thinking about them.”

This will be Chvala’s first visit to Washington D.C. A colleague who had been on an earlier Honor Flight recommended the trip.

“I told my wife we weren’t getting any younger, so maybe we should just go on our own,” Chvala said. “This year I got a call that a spot was available on the Honor Flight, so the Lord must have heard me.”

A flag line to welcome the veterans will start to form about 11:30 the morning of Oct. 31 along First Avenue between 20th Street and the Elks Club, where the veterans plan to stop for lunch. The group should arrive just before noon.

“We’d like to get started about 11 a.m. because for the last two trips, the veterans got here about 10 minutes early,” Thomlison said. “We’ll have about 150 flags to hand out to those who attend.”

During lunch at the Elks, two veterans will receive a Folds of Valor quilt. Since 2003, Folds of Valor Foundation volunteers have hand sewn quilts for presentation to veterans in appreciation for their service to our country.

The veterans group will leave Scottsbluff at 1 p.m. to continue south through Kimball. Members of the Colorado Patriot Guard Riders will take over escort duties at a stop in Fort Morgan to take the group to Denver International Airport.